Kerala HC gets new Chief Justice

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti sworn in as Kerala HC Chief Justice

Prior to being elevated as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on May 26, he was serving as the Acting Chief Justice there since April 24

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 01 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 15:57 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan presents a bouquet to new Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti during the latter's oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

Justice Bhatti was administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan auditorium here in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, state ministers and several judges of Kerala High Court, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Prior to being elevated as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on May 26, he was serving as the Acting Chief Justice there since April 24.

Also read | No demolition, tree cutting at Kanakakunnu palace in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala HC to govt

Born in 1962, Justice Bhatti was enrolled in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1987 and started practice in the High Court of Judicature of AP at Hyderabad.

In 2013, he was sworn-in as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Subsequently, he was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed the charge in June 2014.

Upon bifurcation and establishment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati in 2019, Justice Bhatti was sworn-in as its judge. He was later transferred and appointed as a Judge of the Kerala High Court in 2019.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala High Court
India News
Kerala
Andhra Pradesh
Pinarayi Vijayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

 