Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti sworn in as Kerala HC Chief Justice

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

Justice Bhatti was administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan auditorium here in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, state ministers and several judges of Kerala High Court, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Prior to being elevated as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on May 26, he was serving as the Acting Chief Justice there since April 24.

Born in 1962, Justice Bhatti was enrolled in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1987 and started practice in the High Court of Judicature of AP at Hyderabad.

In 2013, he was sworn-in as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Subsequently, he was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed the charge in June 2014.

Upon bifurcation and establishment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati in 2019, Justice Bhatti was sworn-in as its judge. He was later transferred and appointed as a Judge of the Kerala High Court in 2019.