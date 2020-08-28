K Annamalai and four BJP leaders booked for violating lockdown rules

Former IPS officer K Annamalai and four BJP leaders have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by the Coimbatore police for violating the Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Annamalai was given a warm welcome by the BJP cadre in Coimbatore on Thursday afternoon following his first visit to the industrial town after joining the saffron party. The former IPS officer visited the BJP office where he addressed a press conference, besides meeting party workers violating the lockdown rules.

Besides Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP treasurer SR Sekhar, vice-president Kanagasabapathy, general secretary G K Selvakumar and Coimbatore district BJP chief Nandakumar have also been booked by the police in Kaatoor in Coimbatore. More than 50 persons had assembled at the party office to welcome Annamalai on Thursday.

Police said the event at the BJP office violated the lockdown rules and hence the five have been booked under sections IPC 143 (Punishment for whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint, Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter).

They were also booked under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Annamalai, a 2011-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer, resigned from his service in 2019 and joined the BJP on August 25. He is likely to contest the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due next year.