K Annamalai takes charge as Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer K Annamalai on Friday assumed charge as President of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP and declared that he would strive hard to take the policies of the party to all villages in the state.

Annamalai reached Chennai on Thursday night after a two-day long journey from Coimbatore during which he was greeted by party workers in over half-a-dozen districts. On Friday, he assumed charge in the presence of BJP General Secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister of State and outgoing state BJP chief L Murugan, and other senior leaders of the party.

In his first press conference, Annamalai targeted the DMK on NEET and vaccination. Replying to questions, the former IPS officer said he would work for the people of Tamil Nadu till “his last breath” as there was nothing wrong in calling himself a “proud Tamilian and a proud Kannadiga” as he is a nationalist.

He was responding to questions on his statement while serving in Karnataka that he will be a proud Kannadiga till his last breath. The BJP chief also said he was not threatening the media during an interaction and clarified that he was only talking about the media ethics code that will control social media.

On Mekedatu, Annamalai said he supported the stand of Tamil Nadu, saying the dam should not be constructed.

