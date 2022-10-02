K Chandrashekar Rao enhances ST reservations in Telangana to 10%

Ahead of the Telangana state elections next year, the TRS government of K Chandrashekar Rao has passed orders enhancing the Scheduled Tribes reservations in government educational institutions and jobs from the present six to 10 per cent.

The government, based on various studies and reports, affirms that the share of Scheduled Tribes population in Telangana has significantly increased after the bifurcation, as compared to their share in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh.

Increased reservations for the STs is among the major assurances given by Rao to the state's public.

In-fact, a bill was passed unanimously by the Telangana State Legislature in April 2017 for enhancement of the ST reservation up to 10 per cent in educational institutions and in state government services. The Bill was then sent to the central government for obtaining the President's assent.

“During these close to six years, the state government has sent several representations in this regard, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the per centage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time,” the Government Order issued late night on Friday said.

With the new order, reservations in Telangana will reach 64 per cent, including the 29 per cent reservation for backward classes, 15 per cent for the Scheduled Castes and 10 per cent for EWS.

The state government-constituted Commission of Inquiry chaired by retired IAS officer S Chellappa had observed that the population of Scheduled Tribes has significantly increased since 1986 when six per cent reservation was implemented for the community. “As subsequent to formation of Telangana State encompassing areas with higher Tribal population, the ST population comprises 9.08 per cent of the total population of Telangana according to the 2011 census.”

The Commission also observed that “the disproportionately low reservation benefits for STs in fields of employment in government services and admission into educational institutions has been a major factor contributing to lack of access to various rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India.”

The panel has categorically recommended the government to consider the enhancement of the percentage of reservations for Scheduled Tribes.

“The Supreme Court of India in Indra Sawhney vs Union of India judgment observed that relaxation in the strict rule of 50 per cent ceiling is permissible under certain special circumstances. The findings of the Commission mentioned above, based on sound and relevant reasoning, clearly establish such special circumstances and emphasize the need for enhancement of reservations for Scheduled Tribes,” the GO said.