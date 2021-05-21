K Lakshminarayanan appointed Puducherry pro-tem Speaker

K Lakshminarayanan appointed Puducherry's pro-tem Speaker

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • May 21 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 23:33 ist

K Lakshminarayanan (AINRC), elected to the territorial Assembly from Raj Nivas segment in the April 6 polls, was appointed the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanappointed the pro-tem Speaker of the 15th Assembly of the Union Territory on the recommendation of the Chief Minister and AINRC founder N R Rangasamy, said a press release from Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy Lakshminarayanan has been holding the Raj Nivas constituency since 2001. He quit the Congress on February 21 and joined the AINRC.

A law graduate, he successfully contested the April 6 polls on the AINRC ticket, defeating DMK candidate S P Sivakumar. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

 