K Sudhakaran made Kerala Congress president

In further revamp of the Congress leadership in Kerala, Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran has been made the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president replacing Mullappally Ramachandran.

The decision that came close on the heels of replacing senior leader Ramesh Chennithala with V D Satheesan as the Leader of Opposition is also considered as a strong message by the Congress national leadership against groupism in Congress in Kerala as both Sudhakaran and Satheesan were not part of the Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy groups in the Congress in Kerala.

Congress high command took the decision to make Sudhakaran Kerala PCC president based on a report given by AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar. The national decision was learnt to have gone by the majority opinion in the party.

Seventy-three-year-old Sudhakaran, who is a native of Kannur, is a firebrand leader. He was a former forest minister in Kerala and is MP for a second term. He was MLA in Kerala for four terms.

Sudhakaran, who has been serving as Kerala PCC vice president since 2018, had openly expressed his desire to become Kerala PCC president just ahead of the Assembly elections. Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh's name was also doing the rounds.

Sudhakaran reacted that he was given a challenging responsibility by the national leadership to strengthen the party. He said that he would be able to ensure cooperation of all senior leaders in strengthening the Congress in Kerala.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala secured only 41 seats in the recent Assembly election, which was six seats lower than the seats won by the party in 2016. Groupism in the party, especially seat-sharing among the Chandy and Chennithala loyalists rather than merits, was alleged to be a major reason for the grand old party's poor performance in Kerala.

