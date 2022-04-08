K V Thomas may further split Kerala Congress' Christian voters

Senior Congress leader K V Thomas's decision to defy a party directive and attend a CPM event in the state is likely to cause yet another crack in the grand old party's Christian vote banks in Kerala.

Thomas, a former Union Minister, enjoys the support of the Latin Catholic community which is a decisive vote bank in many parts of Kochi.

In the wake of this development, the forthcoming bye-elections to Thrikkakara constituency in Kochi following the death of Congress MLA P T Thomas may also become crucial for the party.

Also Read | Congress leader K V Thomas defies diktat against attending CPI(M) event in Kerala

The Congress leadership is yet to finalise any action against Thomas, who openly announced that he would defy the party president's directive to keep away from a seminar being organised by the CPM as part of its ongoing party congress. The seminar is scheduled for Saturday evening. The Congress leadership seems to be waiting to see whether Thomas would attend it or not.

The CPM in Kerala, through Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been making concerted efforts to make inroads into the state's Christian vote banks over the last few years. These efforts bore fruit for the CPM in the Assembly elections last year.

Vijayan has developed a good rapport with many church heads as a result of his moves in matters like reservation that favoured Christians. The entry of Kerala Congress (M) party, which enjoys considerable support of the Christian community of central Kerala to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) last year had also brought the Christian community closer to the CPM-led coalition.

It was also an attributing factor to the Left front remaining in power in Kerala last year.

Those close to the CPM feel that the moves of Thomas are giving fresh hopes to the CPM in the upcoming bypolls as the Thrikkakara constituency has been held by the Congress over the last several elections.

Though Thrikkakara is not a stronghold of the Latin Catholic community, Thomas may be able to have a slight influence on the Christian vote banks of the region. There were even rumours that the CPM may offer to back Thomas if he contests as a Congress rebel candidate in Thrikkakara.

However, a leader in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) said that Thomas had already lost his credibility among the people and hence his moves may not affect the party. Moreover, in the upcoming bye-election, key issues like the semi-high-speed rail would be a hot topic.

Check out latest DH videos here