K V Thomas to reply to Congress over disciplinary action

Facing disciplinary action following his attendance at a CPI(M) seminar, senior Congress leader K V Thomas is likely to highlight statements made by A K Antony and others in his defence for defying party chief Sonia Gandhi’s diktat and attending the programme.

Thomas along with former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakkar were served notices by the five-member Congress Disciplinary Committee headed by Antony last week seeking their explanation for the acts, which the party felt were against its interest.

A former Congress MP, Thomas had attended a seminar on Centre-State relations organised by the CPI(M) on the sidelines of its Party Congress earlier this month. After the Kerala unit raised objections, Sonia had instructed leaders not to attend the seminars and Shashi Tharoor and Manishankar Aiyar followed it.

Thomas has already made it clear that he would respond to the notice and would seek a meeting with the panel to explain his rationale for attending the seminar where he praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and supported the contentious K-Rail project, which the Congress has been opposing.

The senior leader is likely to invoke Antony’s earlier statement that one should not mix partisan politics with development issues in his defence.

Thomas, who was a Minister at the Centre as well as in Kerala, is at loggerheads with Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran, who has been insisting that the former face the axe for attending the CPI(M) programme.

With no love lost between the two leaders, Thomas may also refer to former Kerala Congress chief VM Sudheeran’s statement that Sudhakaran would move to the BJP if he was not made the Congress chief in Kerala. Thomas has publicly said that Sudhakaran has threatened him and the party central leadership should take note of it.

Thomas is likely to present digital evidence in support of his arguments that he has not violated party discipline.

