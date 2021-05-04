Kamal Haasan meets M K Stalin; congratulates him on DMK's victory

In a gesture that went beyond politics, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday drove to DMK President M K Stalin's residence to congratulate him on the party's victory in the assembly elections.

The meeting took place on Tuesday evening. MNM did not win any seats with Kamal Haasan himself losing from Coimbatore South assembly constituency to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan. The MNM chief also congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin who won from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.

The gesture comes a day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami bowed out with much grace wishing Stalin good luck for his new assignment. Stalin too reciprocated the gesture by seeking advice and cooperation from Palaniswami on taking the state to greater heights.

During the campaign, MNM and Kamal Haasan had attacked the AIADMK and DMK equally branding them “corrupt.”