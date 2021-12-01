Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid-19

He will be fit to resume his routine work from December 4, 2021

DHNS
DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 01 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 21:37 ist
Haasan was treated for mild coronavirus and "he has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan, who was treated for Covid-19, has “fully recovered” but has been advised to be under isolation till December 3, the hospital which treated him said on Wednesday. 

“Shri Kamal Haasan who has been admitted on November 22 was Covid positive. He has fully recovered but is advised to be in isolation until December 3. He will be fit to resume his routine work from December 4,” Dr Suhas Prabhakar, Medical Director, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, said. 

Read | Kamal Haasan set to debut in metaverse, launch his digital avatar

Kamal Haasan, also the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, returned from the US recently after which he experienced cough. After his hospitalisation, he was found to be Covid positive and treated at the hospital.

