Kamal Haasan’s health condition stable

Kamal Haasan was admitted to a Chennai hospital after he complained of lower respiratory tract infection and fever

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 24 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 15:19 ist
Kamal Haasan file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Condition of Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, is stable and his investigative parameters are “under control”, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president, was admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai after he complained of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. Upon his admission, Kamal Haasan tested positive for Covid-19.
 
“Sri Kamal Haasan has been undergoing treatment for Covid in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. His investigative parameters are under control. His condition continues to be stable,” Dr Suhas Prabhakar, Medical Director, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, said in the latest medical bulletin.
 
Kamal Haasan returned from the US recently after which he experienced a cough. 

Kamal Haasan
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Chennai
Tamil Nadu

