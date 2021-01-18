Kamal Haasan to take 'short break' from campaign to undergo surgery

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan will take a short break from his campaign to undergo a follow-up surgery on his leg as advised by doctors. The actor had undergone a surgery on his leg a few years back following an accident.

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter page, Kamal Haasan spoke about his first leg of the election campaign and promised to come back with “renewed vigour” after the surgery and rest.

“I travelled throughout the state covering over 5,000 kilometres in fifteen days spread over the last 5 weeks to meet with our people. I have returned after personally witnessing the upsurge of people longing for a change. My zest to meet with my people and to understand their concerns outweighed the advice given to me on my personal safety,” the actor-politician said.

Kamal Haasan projects his MNM as a “change agent” in Tamil Nadu, whose politics has been dominated by DMK and AIADMK for over 50 years. He had toured across the state in December. MNM had polled 15.76 lakh votes in its debut elections in 2019, scoring 3.72 per cent.

Contending that he was required to undergo a follow-up surgery on his leg, Haasan said he undertook professional and political responsibilities superseding the advice given by doctors to take rest.

“The love and affection showered by the people of Tamizh Nadu, was an effective antidote to the severe pain that I used to suffer during my campaign. Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg, as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigour,” he added.

Kamal Haasan said he will go for the follow-up surgery on his leg now and take some rest. “I will use this period of rest to reflect on the learnings and understanding of the first leg of my campaign. Though I will not be able to meet people in person, I will be using technology to continue being in touch,” he added.

