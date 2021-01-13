MNM releases 'Agenda for Industry' in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan's MNM releases 'Agenda for Industry' in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Strengthening unorganised labourers by bringing them under compulsory and comprehensive insurance is another proposal 

Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam on Wednesday announced a seven-point "MNM Agenda for Industry" in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, proposing a slew of measures to give a fillip to the sector.

A new business facilitation model and a "Ministry of Possibilities" are the key proposals made by the party.

"A Ministry of Possibilities will be established to cater to science and technology, start-ups and innovation to give a fillip to the industrial revolution 4.0," a party release said. Further, the proposed "New Business Facilitation Model" will be a new timeline based concept that will ensure strict compliance, from proposal to approval, it said.

Skill development 'Super Parks' in every district, strengthening unorganised labourers by bringing them under compulsory and comprehensive insurance, pension plans and job safety and security and development of less developed regions by incentivising big industries to set up back offices there are the other proposals in the "MNM Agenda for Industry."

Assembly elections are likely in Tamil Nadu in April-May this year and Haasan has already embarked on campaigning. 

