Kamala Harris's niece shares Tamil Nadu billboard hailing the US Vice President candidate 'victorious'

A few days after Joe Biden's announcement of picking Kamala Harris from the Democatic Party as his presumptive Vice Presidential nominee, a billboard was erected in Harris's native village in Tamil Nadu. In a tweet by Meena Harris, the California senator's niece, uploaded an image of Kamala Harris with a line in Tamil, and called the potential Vice President "victorious".

Meena Harris, a 35-year-old lawyer based in California said that the image of the billboard had been erected in Tamil Nadu and had been sent to her. The text in Tamil roughly translates to, "PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious."

I was sent this from Tamil Nadu where our Indian family is from. It says “PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious.” I knew my great grandfather from our family trips to Chennai when I was young—he was a big figure for my grandma and I know they’re together somewhere smiling now. pic.twitter.com/WuZiKimmqj — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 16, 2020

Kamala Harris has Jamaican roots from her father and has been equally outspoken about her mother's Indian heritage. She will be the first woman Vice President, if elected, making her the first Black-Indian woman to achieve this feat.

Kamala Harris is the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and activist who was born in India and moved to the United States for education.

Her maternal grandfather was a high ranking civil servant, and Kamala Harris has often said how he inspired her when she visited India.