Kanimozhi alleges Hindi imposition at Chennai Airport

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday claimed that a CISF officer posted at the airport here sought to know whether she was an “Indian” for not knowing Hindi. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when Kanimozhi was at the airport to board a flight to New Delhi.

“Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if ‘I am an Indian’ when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #Hindiimposition,” Kanimozhi wrote on her verified Twitter page.

Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi.#hindiimposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

The DMK Lok Sabha MP’s tweet set off a debate on “Hindi imposition” on non-Hindi speaking states on Twitter. Kanimozhi’s allegations of “Hindi imposition” comes close on the heels of the DMK viewing the three- language policy proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) as an attempt to bring Sanskrit via the “back door".

The DMK, which was at the forefront of the anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s and came to power in 1967 riding high on the same wave, has been consistent in its stand on "Hindi imposition.”

While Tamil Nadu MPs from the Congress and her party, the DMK, came out in support of her seeking action against the officer for making such remarks, her tweet also received the opposite reaction with people wondering how a CISF officer could question a sitting MP.

Soon, Twitter was abuzz with the #HindiImposition hashtag that many used to air their grievances.

If this is the treatment a MP and daughter of an ex CM gets in India, imagine the plight of ordinary non Hindi speaking people.#HindiImposition is a pandemic.

Non Hindi speakers from all over the country must fight tooth and nail to stop this inhuman imposition. https://t.co/p7BET6AVZ4 — Amarnath Shivashankar (@Amara_Bengaluru) August 9, 2020

“If this is the treatment a MP and daughter of an ex CM gets in India, imagine the plight of ordinary non Hindi speaking people. #HindiImposition is a pandemic. Non Hindi speakers from all over the country must fight tooth and nail to stop this inhuman imposition,” Amarnath Shivashankar, who tweets via @Amara_Bengaluru, wrote.