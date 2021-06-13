Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay critical after road accident

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay critical after accident

The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday

National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a road accident in Bengaluru, is in a critical condition, his brother Siddhesh Kumar said on Sunday. The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday.

"He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him," an emotional Kumar told reporters. Vijay has earned accolades for his award-winning movie 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her).

 

