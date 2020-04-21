Kannur emerging as new COVID-19 hotspot; 19 fresh cases in Kerala

Compared to the last several days Kerala witnessed a higher number of fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 19 found infected, while 16 recovered.

Kannur district neighbouring Kasargod has emerged as a hot spot of COVID-19 with 102 cases being reported so far of which 54 are still live. Kasargod which was earlier leading the tally now with 176 positive cases so far has only 26 active cases now.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that lockdown norms in Kannur were made stringent in view of the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Health department sources in Kannur said that as many as 23 persons in the district were tested positive after 14 days and only a few of them were showing some symptoms. Hence there were high chances of their immediate family members also getting infected. About 10 members of a family in the district were found infected.

Among the 19 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 12 were persons came from abroad, while three were found to have come from Tamilnadu. Surveillance along Kerala Tamilnadu border would be enhanced, said the Chief Minister.