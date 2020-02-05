Karnataka allocated Rs 3,024 crore for railway projects

The Centre has allocated Rs 3,024 crore for South Western Railway Zone to implement railways projects for 2020-21, in the Union Budget.

Funds allocated for coming fiscal is 24% higher than funds allocated for the current fiscal, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, said on Wednesday.

Since large parts of Karnataka's railway network falls under the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone, the money will help to expedite all ongoing works including doubling tracks, electrification, and station development, the Minister told reporters here.

By 2022, all ongoing doubling of tracks and electrification works in the SWR will complete. Besides, the state will also get five new trains and the railways will decide routes to use them on after the commercial survey in the next fiscal, he said.

Railways have also decided to develop a satellite railway terminal in Mysuru. Around Rs 400 crore has been allocated for a coach factory at Kolar. A coach depot will be established at Shivamogga, the Minister said.

The railways is working on projects to reduce the train journey time between Hubballi and Bengaluru to six hours by increasing the speed of existing trains. There is also a proposal in the budget for a new line between Mysuru and Kushalanagara, he said.