Karnataka allotting money for Mekedatu only with an eye on elections, says Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Saturday took objection to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allotting Rs 1,000 crore for the controversial Mekedatu reservoir, saying such a decision at a time the Supreme Court was hearing a case on the project was in contradictory with the country’s “federal structure.”

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said the announcement has been made only with an eye on next year’s elections to the Karnataka Assembly. He also reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government will continue to oppose the project in the interests of farmers from the state.

“The announcement is in contradiction with India’s sovereignty and federal structure as it has been made when the Supreme Court is hearing a case in this regard,” Durai Murugan said in a statement.

He added that there was no justification in allotting money to a project that will come up across an inter-state river without consulting the states concerned and getting required permission from various agencies.

The minister was responding to Bommai allotting Rs 1,000 crore for building a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery.

“The Tamil Nadu government, keeping in mind the interests of farmers of the state, will take every step that is required to stop construction of the reservoir by Karnataka,” Durai Murugan said.

Tamil Nadu feels the construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery by Karnataka will obstruct the natural flow in the intermediate catchment areas before the river makes its way into the state. However, Karnataka says the project is aimed at meeting the water needs of Bengaluru.

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu government had led an all-party delegation to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat demanding that the Centre not give any permission for the project. The government had also convened an all-party meeting that spoke in “one voice” against the project.