Karnataka bandh unlikely to affect public transport on Thursday

There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges in the State during the Karnataka Bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday, demanding job reservation for Kannadigas in private companies.

Public transport is unlikely to be hit with BMTC stating that there was no change in the routine operations.

The pro-Kannada organisations are demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi Report and some of them have been holding a dharna for over a month in this regard.

In an official communication, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that there was no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. However, the district administrations have discretionary power to declare holiday for institutions in their jurisdiction based on the situation.

The BMTC communicated that it will operate vehicles as per the routine schedule. Other transport corporations, including metro, will continue operations.