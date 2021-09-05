BJP MLA blames Taliban for fuel, gas price hike

Karnataka BJP MLA blames Taliban for fuel, gas price hike in India

The constant increase in India’s crude oil price has affected the public which is already under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 14:37 ist
Aravind Bellad. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Bellad has blamed the Taliban and the Afghanistan crisis for the increase in the price of petrol, diesel, and gas in India that began in May, as per an NDTV report.

"Because of the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, there has been a dip in supply of crude oil. Consequently, prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are rising. Voters are mature enough to understand the reasons for price rise," Bellad said. He was once considered to be a possible replacement of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

India is the world’s third-biggest importer of crude oil. However, Afghanistan is not among India’s major sellers. In July 2021, Reuters reported that Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, the United States, and Canada are the six countries that sell crude oil to India.

At the same time, the constant increase in India’s crude oil price has affected the public which is already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

India took up the issue with OPEC for 'affordable' oil price within a 'reasonable band’ as domestic retail fuel prices jumped to record high on rising international oil rates.

