Karnataka BJP MLA filmed climbing onto Lord Ram statue, Congress questions ruling party leaders' silence

Sharanu Salagar, a Karnataka BJP MLA, has been filmed climbing on a statue of Lord Ram during the Ram Navami festivities.

Salagar is a legislator from the state's Basavakalyana constituency, which is in the district of Bidar. Salagar allegedly climbed onto the statue in order to garland it.

Videos of the MLA climbing onto the statue and then staying there for some seconds have gone viral on social media.

While still on the statue, Salagar was photographed with joined hands in a 'namaste'.

The Karnataka Congress did not fail to take cognisance of the controversy and posted the picture on Twitter, accusing the ruling BJP of using 'Rama' as "a commodity of electoral politics and not real devotion".

The Congress, in a tweet, also asked why BJP leaders like Tejasvi Surya, C T Ravi, and Nalinkumar Kateel have kept quiet when it comes to this incident.

With the state's assembly polls just around the corner, the incident has given the Opposition a chance to lash out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

The people of Karnataka will head towards the polling booths on May 10 to elect their next government. Votes are set to be counted on May 13.

It is expected that this will be a two-way battle between the BJP and the Congress, some speculate that there are chances the JD(S) could become kingmakers this time around.

Neither the Congress nor the BJP has released its manifesto for the elections yet. CM Bommai has, however, stated that the ruling party's manifesto this time would be ‘Praja Pranalike’ or the peoplpe's manifesto.

The BJP government, in a bid to continue their rule over Karnataka, scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims in the state's OBC list. Instead, they have included the Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the said reservation. Muslims have been categorised under the EWS quota.