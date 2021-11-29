Bommai asks Centre for team to assess damages by rain

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urges Centre to send team to assess rain-related damage

The Chief Minister said the state government has done an assessment of the rain-related damage

PTI
PTI, Tumakuru,
  • Nov 29 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 16:26 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has urged the Centre to send a team to assess the rain related damage to release funds accordingly.

"The Finance department has written to the Disaster Management secretary. The relief amount will released once the fund arrives. I have also written to the Centre to send a team to assess the loss," Bommai told reporters.

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

He was responding a query on the month long rain spell wreaking havoc in parts of the state, where several people lost their lives, while a large number of properties were damaged and standing crops in vast areas destroyed.

The Chief Minister said the state government has done an assessment of the rain-related damage. He, however, said that he would give a detailed memorandum to the Centre once the central team completes its assessment.

Bommai said the districts have at their disposal Rs 685 crore for relief work and in some districts such as Davangere, disbursal of relief amount has started.

India News
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
rains

