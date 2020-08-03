Karnataka Covid-19 death toll reaches 2,594; 4,752 new cases

Karnataka's Covid-19 daily count dropped below the 5,000 mark for the first time in 10 days on Monday, while it reported 98 fresh deaths, taking the death toll to 2,594.

The state recorded 4,752 cases taking the total number of infections to 1,39,571, while 4,776 patients were discharged after recovery, the health department said. Bengaluru urban topped the list of fresh cases, with 1,497 infections out of the total of 4,752 cases.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As of August 3 evening, cumulatively 1,39,571 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,594 deaths and 62,500 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 74,469 active cases, 73,840 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 629 are in Intensive Care Units. "The number of recoveries in a single day has outnumbered the number of new cases for the 2nd consecutive day today.

4,776 people have recovered in the state today and 4,752 new cases have been reported.

Bengaluru has reported 2,693 discharges and 1,497 new cases," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

The mortality rate in the state stands at 1. 86 percent, while the recovery rate is at 44.78 percent. Stating that Karnataka's Covid recovery rate is improving steadily, Sudhakar in another tweet said, "The recovery rate in the state increased by 5.67 percent in the last one week and 9.17 percent in Bengaluru (till August 2)."

Twenty-seven out of the 98 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (13), Belagavi (10), Dharwad (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Kalaburagi and Hassan (5 each), Tumakuru and Bidar (3 each), Ballari, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur and Davangere (2 each), and Udupi, Raichur, Yadgir, Chamarajanagara and Uttara Kannada (1).

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,497, Mysuru 372, Ballari 305, Bagalkote 209, Dharwad 191, Kalaburagi 170, Koppal 157, Shivamogga 155, Dakshina Kannada 153, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 60,998 infections, followed by Ballari 7,354 and Dakshina Kannada 6,163, the bulletin said.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with total 23,603 discharges, Kalaburagi 3,318, and Ballari 3241. A total of 14,46,558 samples were tested so far, out of which 27,989 were tested on Monday alone.

Among the samples tested today 18,074 were Rapid Antigen Tests.