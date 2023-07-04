'Karnataka didn't release Cauvery water as per mandate'

  • Jul 04 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 18:53 ist
TN Minister Duarimurugan (C). Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the month of June as per the Supreme Court judgement on the matter, State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said here on Tuesday.

He was hence visiting Delhi in this connection and would urge the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

"The water should be released to TN as per the Supreme Court direction," he told reporters here.

Duraimurugan is set to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday night.

After facing flak from the main opposition AIADMK for allegedly not pushing back on Karnataka's move to build the Mekedatu reservoir on the river Cauvery, the DMK regime on Monday asserted it would never allow the neighbouring state to construct the dam.

India News
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Cauvery

