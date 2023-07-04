'Karnataka didn't release Cauvery water as per mandate'

Karnataka has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the month of June as per the Supreme Court judgement on the matter, State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said here on Tuesday.
He was hence visiting Delhi in this connection and would urge the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he said.
"The water should be released to TN as per the Supreme Court direction," he told reporters here.
Duraimurugan is set to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday night.
After facing flak from the main opposition AIADMK for allegedly not pushing back on Karnataka's move to build the Mekedatu reservoir on the river Cauvery, the DMK regime on Monday asserted it would never allow the neighbouring state to construct the dam.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll