Karnataka High Court cancels Nithyananda's bail

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to self proclaimed god-man Nithyananda that was granted by the Sessions court of Ramanagar previously. The Ramanagar sessions court had granted Nithyananda bail in 2010.

A single judge bench of the High Court comprising Justice John Michael Cunha while hearing the petition filed by Kuruppan Lenin, the original complainant in the case ordered the cancellation of bail to Nithyananda.

Lenin has appealed to the High Court seeking cancellation of bail to Nithyananda with whom he had worked as driver citing reason that he has been skipping the trial. Close on the heels of canceling the bail granted to Nithyananda by the High Court, the surety bond issued for the accused has also been forfeited.

Nithyananda had last appeared before the session’s court on 5th June 2018 and subsequently skipped the trial. The complainant Lenin had contended that the god-man had fled the country using an expired passport.