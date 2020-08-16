Karnataka-Kerala border roads opened for inter-state travel

K'taka-Kerala border roads open for inter-state travel

PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 16 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 20:45 ist
The Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has opened all border roads to Kasaragod district in Kerala, allowing inter-state travel of daily commuters with some regulations related to Covid-19 norms.

As per the new order of Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra, the commuters would have to secure monthly passes from the local gram panchayat, municipality or town panchayat for their daily travel.

They are also directed to record the details at the checkpost on entering and exiting the border. The travellers would also have to undergo medical check-up and screening at the checkpost.

Those from Kerala who want to stay in Dakshina Kannada are required to get a pass from Seva Sindhu App and travel via Talapady and Jalsoor checkposts besides following quarantine guidelines of the Karnataka government.

Meanwhile, Kasaragod district administration, while allowing passes for inter-state travel, has made RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test mandatory for commuters once in 21 days for inter-state travel.

