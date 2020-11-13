Karnataka logs 2,016 fresh Covid-19 infections, 3,443 recoveries

Karnataka continued to show sharp decline in new coronavirus cases with 2,016 fresh infections and 17 deaths, taking the tally and cumulative fatalities to 8,57,928 and 11,491 respectively on Friday, the health department said.

A department bulletin said 3,443 patients got cured and were discharged today.

The state Health Minister Dr Sudhakar tweeted, "In Karnataka, 1,17,999 Covid-19 tests were conducted today, out of which 91,239 (77.32 per cent) are RT-PCR tests." He added that so far, 8,18,392 people have been cured in the state and the recovery rate is 95.39 per cent.

The state's mortality rate too stood at 1.33 per cent, with zero deaths in 20 districts on Friday.

The state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week, in the last week of September to the first week of October.

The total infections comprise 8,18,392 discharges cumulatively including 3,443 today and 28,026 total active cases including 781 in the ICU, the health bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,030 fresh cases and three deaths.

The city had registered fatalities over 70 at one point of time.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,55,245 infections, 3,988 deaths, 3,33,487 discharges, including 1,200 on Friday, and 17,769 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, 184 cases were reported in Tumakuru, 69 in Mandya, 67 in Dakshina Kannada, 64 in Mysuru, 60 in Hassan, 52 in Belagavi and 50 in Bengaluru Rural.

Fresh Covid-19 cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

According to the health department, two deaths each due to Covid were reported in Ballari, Belagavi, Kolar, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada and one death each took place in Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Ramanagara.

There were as many as 1.18 lakh tests done today including 91,239 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 92.7 lakh, the department added.