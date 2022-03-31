Karnataka man injured in clashes at Srisailam; lakhs of Kannadigas visit temple during Ugadi

A clash between some Kannada devotees and local vendors in Srisailam has left few shops and several vehicles damaged at the famous pilgrimage centre Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

The sudden disturbance late at night on Wednesday has left one person from Karnataka seriously injured.

According to Sruthi Yerragunta, DSP Atmakur, the trouble started when a person went to buy a water bottle from a tea kiosk near the temple.

“Some altercation between him and the shopkeeper led to more men from Karnataka gathering at the shop. The agitated mob resorted to arson, damaging the shop. The Kannada man was injured in the retaliation attack by the shopkeeper and his men,” Yerragunta told DH.

A few temporary stalls, and several two wheelers and cars were also damaged in the ensuing rampage.

The DSP said that the Kannada person undergoing treatment in a hospital is stable. “We are trying to confirm the identity of the man,” she said, adding that the situation was brought under control.

The vendor is identified as one Saamelu and the police are probing the reason that caused the flareup.

The tense situation in the temple town especially during Ugadi has frightened the locals and pilgrims alike.

Ugadi utsavam is one of the biggest events at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, among the holiest Shaivaite shrines in the country.

Besides the Telugus, about six lakh people from Karnataka visit the temple every year during the new year day trekking through the dense Nallamala Hills. Kannadigas consider Goddess Bhramaramba, the consort of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, as their daughter and come with an offering of vodi-biyyam (new saree, bangles, rice etc. items). Devotees from Maharashtra also arrive in large numbers.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the last two years, temple and police officials had restricted the entry of pilgrims.

The five-day Ugadi utsavam includes rituals like homam, anustanam, vahanaseva, which are attended by the devotees in large numbers.

