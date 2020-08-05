'Grand temples will be built in Kashi, Mathura also'

Karnataka Minister says grand temples will be built in Kashi, Mathura also

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 21:23 ist
Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday said grand Krishna and Vishwanatha temples would come up in Mathura and Kashi respectively after 'liberating' them and the two, along with Ayodhya, should emerge as places of devotion.

"I am of the firm opinion that if not today, tomorrow, Mathura and Kashi temples will be liberated and grand temples would be built there," he told reporters in his home town Shivamogga, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Track Ayodhya Ram Temple live updates here

Eshwarappa, a former BJP state president, said the centres of Hindu belief, Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura were a kind of a symbol of 'slavery' as "temples of our Rama, Krishna and Vishwanath were destroyed and mosques built."

Read: Ayodhya erupts in joy after Ram Temple brick laying ceremony

"The demolition of Babri masjid on December 6, 1992 had pleased us all for we felt that the symbol of slavery is gone and now a decision has been taken to build a grand temple of lord Rama at Ayodhya," he said. Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya, should emerge as places of devotion to the nation, Eshwarappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, said. "A place of devotion has to be built in both Kashi and Mathura.

There too, grand temples have to be constructed. The mosques have to be removed from there," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K S Eshwarappa
mathura
Kashi
Ram Temple
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Ram Janambhoomi
Narendra Modi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 