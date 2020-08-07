Karnataka rains: JD(S) demands special financial aid from Centre

With flood-like situation in several parts of Karnataka, the JD(S) on Friday said it will extend support to the relief measures the state government will undertake, while demanding special financial aid from the Centre.

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda pointed out that the state was facing double crisis of Covid pandemic and floods, said his party will stand with the government; while his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the situation is like "trial by fire" for this administration.

Flood-like situation and landslides continue to cause havoc in several parts of Karnataka that has been battered by torrential rains.

Many places in Malnad, coastal and north interior Karnataka regions have been affected by deluge, putting lives and properties at risk.

In a statement released by his office, Gowda said, "people and animals affected by the floods in the state have to be rescued immediately. We will stand with the government in the relief measures it undertakes."

Pointing out that the Chief Minister who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection is working from the hospital, he urged the CM and Ministers to constitute a task force to manage the crisis.

Suggesting setting up of relief centres and providing immediate relief to those affected, the former Prime Minister urged special financial assistance from the Centre as the state is battered by floods repeatedly.

He said the state government should also put pressure on the Centre in this regard.

Kumaraswamy said the Centre must extend special financial aid to the State to help people continuously ravaged by the floods.

The state government must also exert pressure on the Central government in this regard, he added.

"The government must ensure that there is no dearth of funds to take up relief works in flood-hit areas. If not, the situation will become severe and have an adverse impact," he cautioned in a series of tweets.

Suggesting that district-wise special task forces should be constituted to manage the flood situation, Kumaraswamy said the government must set up care centres for those affected, and it must immediately come to the aid of those who lost their homes, crop and dear ones.

"For the government it is fire by trial (trial by fire) - on one side it has to contain spread of Covid 19 while on the other it has to manage floods. If they are not cautious enough, then it will be risking lives of people," he said, adding that Ministers and officials must camp in flood affected areas, supervise relief and rescue works and boost people's confidence.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief, has announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to affected families, Rs five lakh for completely damaged houses and in case of partially damaged, relief will be distributed considering the extent of damage.

He has also directed the district in-charge Ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall, and has instructed them to remain in their districts and tour the damaged areas.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday had accused the state government of having failed to come to the rescue of those affected and raised questions about its very existence