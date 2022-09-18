Karnataka rejects Kerala's rail proposal, latter says plan still under consideration

Confusion ensued after a meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Bengaluru about the proposal of a new rail line between Kaniyooru in Dakshina Kannada and Kanhangad in Kerala's Kasargod.

Even as Bommai said Kerala's proposals for three rail lines were rejected as they passed through ecologically sensitive zones, Vijayan maintained that Karnataka will consider the proposal.

Vijayan called on Bommai at Bengaluru Sunday. He said in a statement that both states would jointly urge the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to implement an alternative alignment of the Mysuru-Malappuram economic corridor project to overcome difficulties caused by night traffic restrictions on NH 766 passing through Bandipur National Park.

Bommai told reporters after the meeting that Kerala's proposal for three rail lines, including Kasargod-Dakshina Kannada, was rejected by Karnataka. Thalassery-Mysore and Nilambur-Nanjangud were the other lines proposed. Bommai said that he conveyed clearly at the meeting that these lines were proposed through ecologically sensitive areas, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

However, the statement from Kerala CMO said that the Karnataka government even assured to seriously consider extending financial support to the Kaniyooru-Kanhangad line.

Kerala had earlier mooted the extension of the proposed semi-high-speed rail between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod up to Mangaluru but it was not discussed in Sunday's meeting, as the project in Kerala was still pending the Centre's nod. The project drew the ire of not only citizens but also railways.