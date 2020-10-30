Karnataka reports 3,589 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths

With 3,589 fresh infections and 49 deaths on Friday, Karnataka's Covid-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,20,398 and 11,140 respectively.

A total of 8,521 people were discharged, taking the aggregate recoveries to 7,49,740. Active cases stood at 59,499, including 935 in the Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district contributed almost 50 per cent of the fresh infections and mortalities with 1,811 cases and 27 deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,34,848 infections, 3,847 deaths and 2,93,466 discharges, including 5,788 on Thursday and 37,534 active cases.

Chikkaballapura topped the list of districts where fresh cases were reported with 143, followed by Dakshina Kannada 137, Tumakuru 132, Mandya 125, Chitradurga 122, Mysuru 118 and Hassan 116, while the rest were spread over other districts.

Most of the deceased were aged above 50 and had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or Influenza-Like Illness.

The department said over 54,464 people have been home quarantined in the past one week and that 3.33 lakh primary contacts and 3.23 lakh secondary contacts were traced over the past 14 days.

A total of 1,03,281 tests were done on Friday, including 79,369 using the RT PCR, taking the total so far to 78 lakh, the department added.