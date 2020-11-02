Karnataka reports 3,652 Covid-19 fresh infections, 24 deaths

With 3,652 fresh coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on Sunday, Karnataka's Covid-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,27,064 and 11,192 respectively the health department said.

As the state continued to show steady decline in cases and mortalities, health minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the people to abide by the Covid protocols.

"With 8,053 recoveries and 3,652 new cases, Karnataka witnessed more recoveries than new cases for the 18th consecutive day. Let us continue our fight against Covid-19 by wearing masks, ensuring hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance," Sudhakar tweeted.

The state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week barely a month ago.

A total of 8,053 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the aggregate recoveries to 7,65,261 and active cases stood at 50,592, including 935 in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, a bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district contributed most of the fresh infections with 2,167 cases and reported 10 mortalities

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,38,636 infections, 3,874 deaths, 3,04,163 discharges including 6,018 on Sunday and 30,598 active cases.

Most of those who died of coronavirus on Sunday were aged above 50. Among the deceased were two men were in their forties and a 29-year-old man.

As many as 1,06,773 tests done on Sunday, with 86,378 using the RT PCR , taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 80.12 lakh, the department added.

The health department also stated that it has increased the testings extensively from 2,309 in March to 27.03 lakh in October.

It said Covid-19 cases were on the decline since September.