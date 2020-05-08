Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 48 fresh cases; 11 children among new cases

Karnataka saw a record spike in the number of fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, with 48 cases reported till evening. Of these 48 new COVID-19 cases, 11 are children. With this, the state's tally of confirmed positive cases rises to 753, including 30 deaths and 376 discharges.

Here's a break-up of the 48 fresh cases and the districts from which they were reported:

Majority cases from Davanagere, six of them children

Davanagere saw 14 new cases, 10 of them being the contacts of P533 and four of them being the contacts of P556. Among these 14, six are children: P724 (10-year-old boy), P729 (six-year-old boy), P730 (nine-year-old boy), P733 (three-year-old girl), P735 (13-year-old girl), and P736 (eight-year-old boy).

Second-highest number of cases from Uttara Kannada's Bhatkal

Uttara Kannada's Bhatkal saw 12 cases, all contacts of P659. Among these 12, four are children: a five-month-old baby girl (P747), a three-year-old girl (P748), P745 (a 12-year-old girl), and P741 (an 11-year-old girl).

Belagavi

Belagavi saw 11 cases. A 16-year-old girl (P716) is one of the patients. Four patients are contacts of P547 and three patients are contacts of P552.

Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban saw seven cases, out if which contact tracing is still underway for three patients. The other four out of the seven are contacts of P653.

Ballari

The Ballari district saw one case. Contact tracing is still underway for the patient.

Chitradurga

The Chitradurga district witnessed three new cases.