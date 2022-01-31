Malayalam actor shown as postman in Karnataka textbook

Karnataka textbook goes viral in Kerala after Malayalam actor featured as postman

The actor shared it on social media with a witty remark that he managed to get a government job in Karnataka

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 31 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 22:59 ist
A photograph of Boban's character as a postman in a Malayalam film appears in the textbook featuring community helpers. Credit: Instagram/kunchacks

A school textbook in Karnataka is going viral in Kerala as popular actor Kunchacko Boban has been featured as a postman in the textbook.

The actor shared it on social media with a witty remark that he managed to get a government job in Karnataka. A photograph of Boban's character as a postman in a Malayalam film appears in the textbook featuring community helpers. The image is from the 2010 Malayalam comedy film 'Oridathoru Postman'. Boban played the role of the son of a lazy village postman in the film.

The post went viral with many prominent film personalities making humorous comments. Over two lakh social media users liked the post within hours.

Boban had shot to fame with his debut lead role in the Malayalam romantic drama film 'Aniyathipravu' in 1997. He has acted in around 90 films. His father and grandfather were also known film producers and directors.

Kerala
Karnataka
Kunchacko Boban
Entertainment News

