Karunanidhi memorial should be built using DMK money: T T V Dhinakaran

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Sunday said the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu should use its personal funds to build a proposed pen memorial in tribute to late CM M Karunanidhi and not resort to government money for it.

Speaking at a private function here, he charged that only 10 per cent of the DMK's election manifesto has been implemented so far.

"The ruling DMK failed to fulfil their election promises and only ten percent of their promises were implemented. For placing a pen memorial in honour of former chief minister M Karunanidhi by the government, Chief Minister M K Stalin may grant their party and personal funds for the same," Dhinakaran added.

Regarding the upcoming byelection to the Erode (East) constituency, he said the Election Commission did not grant the cooker symbol which was used during the assembly polls and hence his party candidate withdrew the nomination.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa. His father and senior Congress leader E V K S Elangovan has filed nomination for the seat with the backing of the ruling DMK. The opposition AIADMK has fielded former MLA K S Thennarasu as its candidate in the constituency.

The bypoll is scheduled to be held on February 27 and counting will take place on March 2.