Karunanidhi’s personal secretary for 50 years passes away

K Shanmuganathan, known as the ‘shadow’ of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi as he served as his personal secretary for half a century, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 80.

Shanmuganathan, who hailed from Tiruvarur in the fertile Cauvery Delta region, much like his boss, suffered a heart attack at the Kauvery Hospital where he was admitted and breathed his last at around 4 pm.

An expert in shorthand, Shanmuganathan was working with the police department taking notes of speeches by Opposition leaders in 1967 when Karunanidhi spotted him.

Two years later and days after Karunanidhi was sworn in as Chief Minister following the death of DMK founder C N Annadurai, Shanmuganathan joined his team as personal secretary and there was no looking back.

Shanmuganathan served with Karunanidhi till the latter’s death in August 2018.

“This life is for Thalaivar (Karunanidhi),” Shanmuganathan repeated these words often after the DMK patriarch took ill in 2016 and was confined to his Gopalapuram residence. Shanmuganathan was more than a personal secretary – he was Karunanidhi’s "shadow" and was seen with him from morning till midnight.

Shanmuganathan, who would take a seat behind Karunanidhi in all public meetings or events, diligently taking notes, was constantly by his side.

At Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence, Shanmuganathan used to sit in a tiny room often typing statements or articles dictated to him by the late chief minister. He was also the first point of contact for journalists to get an appointment with Karunanidhi, who engaged with the media almost every day.

Shanmuganathan was much respected by DMK leaders and cadres for he accompanied their leader to almost every event.

“Shanmuganathan was the shadow of Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) more than a secretary or assistant. He travelled with Kalaignar for about fifty years…Above all, one of the main pillars of the Gopalapuram family has fallen,” Stalin said in a moving tribute, recalling that he was the groomsman when Shanmuganathan got married.

A teary-eyed Stalin also visited Shanmuganathan’s residence and paid his last respects. In a rare interview with popular Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Shanmuganathan spoke in detail about his relationship with Karunanidhi.

“I joined Thalaivar after he became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. It was me who typed the second volume of his (Karunanidhi’s) biography,” Shanmuganathan said during the interview.

