Karunanidhi's statue will be reinstalled: TN CM Stalin

Karunanidhi's statue will be reinstalled, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

A statue of Karunanidhi, installed by the DK on Anna Salai was damaged following the demise of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 01 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 23:09 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

A statue of late leader M Karunanidhi would be installed on the arterial Anna Salai here, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday in the Assembly.

Replying to DMK legislator Neelamegam's request that the statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi should be installed on Anna Salai, Stalin said Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani has also made the same request to him.

The Chief Minister said, for sure Karunanidhi's statue would be installed on Anna Salai following consultations with legal experts in view of a court ruling vis-a-vis installation of statues.

A statue of Karunanidhi, installed by the DK on Anna Salai was damaged following the demise of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR was the CM at the time of his death) on December 24, 1987, and it was eventually moved out of that location.

