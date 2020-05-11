7 more test COVID-19 positive in Kerala

Kasargod again in COVID-19 grip; 7 more test positive in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 11 2020, 20:14 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 20:14 ist
A day after Kasargod district in Kerala that shares borders with Karnataka brought the COVID-19 active cases to nil from 178, four fresh cases were reported in the district, apart from three more in Kerala.

All the four fresh cases in Kasargod were Keralites who returned from Maharashtra through Talapady border couple of days back and were under observation owing to symptoms. Three of them hailing from Kumbla and Mngalpady had travelled together.

A person who reached Kerala from Chennai was also tested positive in Palakkad district. 

An NRI hailing from Malappuram district, who was evacuated from Kuwait, was also tested positive, taking the total evacuated NRI's tested positive in Kerala to six. 

An 11-month old child got infected in Wayanad. He is the grandchild of a truck driver who contracted COVID-19 after travelling to  Koyambedu market in Tamilnadu. Five others, including his wife and daughter, had contracted an infection from the truck driver.

