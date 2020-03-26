Kasargod heaves a sigh of relief, but remains under tight vigil as some high-risk COVID-19 patients test negative now

Even as Kasargod district in North Kerala continues to be far ahead of other districts in Kerala with respect to coronavirus infection with 47 active cases now, the district is heaving a sigh of relief as many persons in high-risk categories were tested negative.

District medical officer Dr A V Ramdas told DH that so far those found infected were persons having close contacts with those who came from abroad with the infection. Over fifty persons having primary and secondary contacts were tested negative. Hence, there were no signs of community spread so far.

However, in the present context the district would have to remain under tight vigil for at least two more weeks to fully rule out chances of community spread as test results of over 200 persons were still awaited, he said.

While a total shutdown was imposed in the state as soon as a rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases was reported in the district last week, a police officer in IG rank, Vijay Sakhare, was deputed to the district to enforce the lockdown. People who move out without genuine reasons were being chased away by the police. Even district collector D Sajith Babu himself went to streets to chase away those flouting lockdown. Several cases were also registered against those flouted directives to remain on isolation. All border roads connecting to Karantaka was reportedly shut by Karnataka authorities itself.

Though the first coronavirus positive case in the district was a student who returned from Wuhan in China in February, he had already recovered. The second case was a native of Eriyal, around 50 kilometres from Mangaluru on March 16. He was found to have blatantly flouted the isolation norms by travelling widely. The next case was reported on March 19. The district witnessed an alarming increase in the subsequent days with six more each on March 20 and 21, five more on March 22 and 19 more on March 23. On March 24 six more cases were reported and three more on Thursday taking the total now to 47.