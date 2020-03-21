Kasargod in tenterhook as coronavirus-infected person doesn't reveal travel history

A COVID-19 infected person at Kasargod in North Kerala is literally keeping the district in tenterhooks as he roamed around in the district attending public functions, including a football tournament and marriages, allegedly flouting the instruction to remain in isolation after arriving from Dubai.

District collector Sajith Babu alleged that the infected person was not revealing the places he visited and hence tracing the persons with whom he came into contact was becoming difficult. Cases were registered against the person as well as one of his friends who also violated the instruction to remain in isolation.

Even as there were allegations that the person, who is a native of Eriyal, which around 50 kilometre from Mangaluru, had even traveled to Mangalure and was having some shady dealings, the infected person reportedly denied the allegations in an interview given to couple of local media.

The youth reached Karipur airport in Malappuram district on March 11 stayed at a lodge. He traveled to Kasargod by train the next day and attended couple of marriages, birthday celebration, visited clubs, attended a public meeting and also a football tournament. He was tested Covid positive on March 19 after he turned up for medical screening on March 17.

Based on the information revealed by the person as well as the information received from his friends and relatives the district administration published a route map of the youth on Saturday. Hence more people are likely to turn up for medical screening in the coming hours.

Already six persons in Kasargod district got infected from the persons taking the total number of infected persons in the district at present to eight, while over 600 persons in the district were under observation till Friday night.

With the government tightening vigil in the district by closing offices for one week and imposing restrictions on working hours of shops, the district administration launched a drive a registered several cases against those who flouted the restrictions.