Kasargod native involved in ISIS attack on Afghanistan prison

ISIS member K P Ijaz, who was reported to be involved in the recent suicide attack on a prison at Jalalabad in Afghan, was among the 21 Malayalis who joined the group from Kerala in 2016.

A native of Padanna in Kasargod, Ijaz was also accompanied by his wife Reffela. Ijaz was aged 36 and was a doctor. Many other couples and even children were among those joined IS and many of them were reported killed. Video footage, purported to be of two women in the group, recently surfaced. They were expressing interest to return to India.

Intelligence sources said that it was almost confirmed Ijaz was the one involved in the Afghan prison attack. Three others involved were also said to be Indians and their identity was being verified.

At least 98 Malayalis joined ISIS from Kerala over the last few years and many Malayalis joined ISIS from Gulf countries also. At least 28 Malayalis were reportedly killed in encounters so far.

A recent UN report on terrorism warned that there were significant numbers of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka.