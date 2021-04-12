Kasargod youth's inspiring story of achievement goes viral

Sharing a picture of his home, a hut, at Panathur on the suburbs of Kasargod on the social media, Renjith R proudly says, that despite his weak family backgrounds he could make it to the Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi as assistant professor and wishes his story be an inspiration to at least one person.

Renjith's story has become a sensation on the social media with hundreds of persons, including prominent personalities like Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, sharing it.

It was a night watchman job he received when he completed his higher secondary that gave a twist to his life. Renjith, who is eldest of three children of Ramachandra and Baby, has almost decided to drop his studies after completing higher secondary as his father, who is a tailor, could not meet the education expenses of the three children.

Renjith says that he got the job of night watchman at a telephone exchange in his locality and hence he decided to continue studies without causing any burden to his parents. After completing studies at St Pius X College in Kasargod and the Central University, he did PhD in Economics at IIT, Madras.

In the social media post Renjith recollects the difficulties he faced in IIT as he was very unfamiliar to such circumstances. At one point he was even planning to discontinue studies. But his guide persuaded him to fight in life before letting down.

"Fighting the odds, I reached IIM Ranchi as assistant professor from my hut, which is heaven for me. There will be many like me who are constrained in dreaming high, owing to their pressing living conditions. But my advise for them is that sky should be the limit for dreaming and one day the dreams will get wings to reach the destiny," he says.

Sharing Renjith's story, Thomas Isaac said in a post that persons like Renjith who made education the weapon to fight the odds in life would be an inspiration to many.

Renjith is now working with the Christ University in Bengaluru and will be soon joining the IIM.