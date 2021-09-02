Kashmiris held with unlicenced arms under scanner

Kashmiris held with unlicenced arms under scanner in Kerala

Officials of various central agencies were examining the five on Thursday and the weapons were also being verified

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 02 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 22:16 ist
Five youths from Kashmir held by the Kerala police in Thiruvananthapuram on charges of possession of arms without a licence were under the scanner of central agencies.

According to the Thiruvananthapuram city police sources, the youths were working as security guards of a logistic agency involved in maintaining bank ATMs. They were under scanner over the last few months as they did not surrender their guns during the time of Assembly elections.

Though the youths hailing from Rajouri in Kashmir maintained that the guns were licenced from the district administration of Rajouri, it was found false during probe and hence they were held on Wednesday and the weapons seized.

Officials of various central agencies were examining the five on Thursday and the weapons were also being verified.

The youths identified as Shoukath Ali, Gulzaman, Mohammad Javed, Shukur Ahmmed and Mushtaq Hussan were recruited by the logistics firms through a private recruiting agency.

