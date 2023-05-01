KCR begins functioning from new secretariat; hikes sanitation workers wages by Rs 1000

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday started operating from the new state secretariat, with the first review meeting under his chairmanship held on the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift water project.

Since he became the CM of the newly carved Telangana in June 2014, KCR eschewed the old set of state administration buildings which he opined were vaastu non-compliant and ill-suited for modern needs. The old structures were razed in 2020, making way for the grand new complex that was inaugurated by the CM on Sunday.

All this while, the CM was functioning from the palatial Pragathi Bhavan, his office cum official residence at Begumpet, holding the daily reviews, cabinet meetings and also press conferences there.

Election year moves

Soon after assuming his seat in the spic and span CM chambers on Sunday, KCR signed the first file in the new secretariat on the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme in 2023-24. The file pertains to extending Dalit Bandu benefits to 1,100 SC beneficiaries in each of 118 assembly constituencies, except Huzurabad where the Rs 10 lakh financial aid scheme was implemented in full capacity.

The CM signed the second file related to the distribution of Podu land titles. From May, district-wise distribution programmes will be held to provide land titles of about 3.9 lakh acres to 1.35 lakh beneficiaries.

The above two approvals to benefit the SC and STs come ahead of the state assembly elections later this year.

On the occasion of May Day, the CM has decided to hike the monthly wages of sanitation workers in the state by Rs 1,000, benefitting over one lakh workers.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s permission to continue the drinking water project works under the Palamuru Rangareddy lift scheme, CM KCR discussed the progress of works on the drinking water supply meant for the erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts, officials said.