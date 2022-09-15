KCR decides to name new Secretariat after B R Ambedkar

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that the new Telangana secretariat complex, under construction in Hyderabad, would be named after the architect of the Indian constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.

The TRS chief's decision comes following his demand to the Narendra Modi government for naming the new Parliament building in honour of Dr Ambedkar. The Telangana assembly has recently adopted a unanimous resolution stating that it will be "a befitting honor."

"The demand to name India's new Parliament building after Dr Ambedkar's is significant. I am reiterating the demand to the union government on behalf of Telangana," said Rao, according to a statement from his office on Thursday. Rao also will be writing a letter to Modi regarding the same.

Rao's government is building a new Secretariat complex, with an estimated cost of about Rs 400 crore, amidst criticism that the CM took up the mega project to suit his vaastu interests. The previous buildings, some of them in perfect shape, were razed in mid-2020 and the construction of new structures at present is in full swing.

Rao now termed his Ambedkar name for Secretariat decision as "exemplary for India", apparently attempting to put pressure on Modi to follow suit.

"It is a proud moment for all Telangana people that the state’s main administration headquarters - Secretariat will be named after the social philosopher, intellectual Dr Ambedkar. Our government is moving forward adhering to Ambedkar's philosophy that all people should be accorded equal respect in all fields," Rao said.

The CM further said that Ambedkar's doctrine guides the implementation of federal spirit, equal rights and opportunities for all the communities. "Moving forward with his vision in all fields, Telangana which stood as an example for the country in the past is once again setting an example by naming the state secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar," Rao said.