KCR goes for makeover of government schools in Telangana; to introduce English medium education

After Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, now K Chandrasekhar Rao wants English medium instruction introduced in the government schools across Telangana.

And on the lines of 'Mana Badi Nadu Nedu', a mission mode approach in Andhra Pradesh to transform the government school infrastructure, the TRS government is bringing in a Rs 7,289 crore scheme. The Rao Cabinet has approved the programme named 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' to create better infrastructure facilities and impart quality education in the government schools.

'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' would cover 26,065 schools run by the state government and local bodies and would benefit 19.84 lakh children. Under the programme, all the schools would be provided with new classrooms in place of dilapidated ones, compound walls, furniture, green chalkboards, drinking water, toilets with running water facility, kitchen sheds, dining halls and digital education facilities.

To be implemented as the flagship education sector programme, 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' would cover all the schools in three phases, in three years, similar to the plan underway in neighbouring AP. The Rao Cabinet which met on Monday also stressed the need to introduce English medium education in the state-run schools.

“There is an increasing demand for English medium education in the rural areas too. As parents are also willing to send their children to government schools if English medium instruction is provided, the Cabinet approved English medium introduction and development of necessary infrastructure,” a CMO official said.

Teachers would be trained accordingly, school environments would be made attractive for children, with improved mid-day meal programme, in order to offer a learning environment on par with corporate schools. Education department officials were instructed to draw an action plan.

The TRS ministers also discussed the resentment among the parents over the huge fees charged in the private educational institutions. The Cabinet has decided to bring in new legislation in the next Assembly session to regulate fees in private schools, junior and degree colleges from the coming academic year.

A Cabinet sub-committee formed under the chairmanship of Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy would formulate the necessary plan of action.

Watch latest videos by DH here: