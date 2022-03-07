KCR government proposes total expenditure of Rs 2.57 lakh crore in Telangana budget

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has proposed an outlay of Rs 17,700 crore for Dalit Bandhu in the 2022-23 Telangana budget, planning to cover two lakh SC families across the state next year.

The total expenditure proposed in the 2022-23 budget is Rs 2.57 lakh crore.

Dalit Bandhu was launched during the Huzurabad by-polls last year and is presently being implemented in some pockets of the state. Despite the scheme initiation from Huzurabad, which has a big proportion of the SCs, the TRS lost the seat to the BJP in November.

Under the populist welfare scheme, each selected SC family is provided a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs to start a business, economic activity which the ruling TRS claims is the biggest sum under a direct benefit scheme in the country.

There is no bank linkage or a collateral security required for Dalit Bandhu. The beneficiary, officials say, has the freedom to select any business activity with the grant which need not be repaid.

“By the end of March, about 40,000 families will be benefited by Dalit Bandhu at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The scheme would be implemented in saturation mode in the Huzurabad assembly segment and four more mandals - Chintakani, Tirumalagiri, Nizamsagar and Charagonda. Besides, in all the 118 other assembly segments in the state, 11,800 families would get the benefit with 100 families per assembly segment,” said finance minister Harish Rao in his budget speech on Monday.

The minister said that “by the end of next financial year, the scheme would cover two lakh families” and that the government is determined to cover all the Dalit families in the state in a phased manner.

Harish Rao who said that CM Rao has decided to have a medical college in every district, proposed an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore for the purpose. Eight new medical colleges would start functioning in 2022, at Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sircilla, Janagaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar and Khammam. In 2023, eight colleges would come up in Medak, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Mulugu, Warangal, Narayanpet, Gadwal and Yadadri.

The minister has also proposed a forest university and the first women University in the state.

Meanwhile, the three BJP MLAs – Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao – were suspended from the house for trying to disrupt the budget speech of the FM.

