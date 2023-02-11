KCR govt puts off opening of Telangana secretariat

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has deferred the inauguration of the new Telangana secretariat complex scheduled for February 17, the CM's birthday.

A statement from the CMO Saturday said the decision was taken "as the election code came into force in view of the notification issued for conducting the biennial election to two MLC posts i.e. the teachers constituency and the Hyderabad local body constituency”.

"The state Chief Secretary consulted the Election Commission of India about the opening ceremony of the secretariat on the already decided date, February 17. As the response of the Commission was not promising, the state secretariat inauguration programme has been postponed for the time being," CMO officials said, adding that the fresh inaugural date will be announced later.

BRS chief KCR had invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) national president Lalan Singh (as representative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) for the opening ceremony, followed by a grand public rally in Secunderabad.

KCR, however, has been facing flak for planning to inaugurate the Rs 600 crore mega-complex, nearing completion, on his birthday.

When a fire broke out in the building last week, the opposition Congress and BJP were quick to blame chief minister KCR's "pressure on the construction, finishing teams and official machinery in order to open the complex on his birthday".

The TBJP demanded the CM postpone the inauguration and shift the date to Dr BR Ambedkar's birthday in April.